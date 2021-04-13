The Forrest Dunbar for Mayor campaign today announced that former municipal attorney and municipal manager Bill Falsey has formally endorsed Forrest’s candidacy in the May 11th Mayoral runoff election.
“Forrest Dunbar is hands down the most qualified candidate entering this runoff election,” says Bill Falsey. “Anchorage deserves someone in the mayor’s office with real experience, who knows how to bring people together and get things done; someone who understands that the mayor has both an obligation and opportunity to elevate our community by setting a tone of civility and respect. In my time as municipal attorney and municipal manager, I worked personally with Forrest. I know him to be a dedicated, productive, practical, forward-looking, solution-oriented leader, with the community’s best interests at heart. He is now the right choice for mayor.”
On receiving Bill Falsey’s endorsement, Forrest Dunbar says, “I’m deeply honored to have the endorsement of Bill Falsey, and grateful for his long track record of public service and hard work on behalf of the people of Anchorage. Bill ran his campaign on a vision of hastening our post-COVID economic recovery, creating a safe and thriving community, and developing a vibrant downtown. I look forward to championing those same values in the runoff race.”
Forrest Dunbar has represented East Anchorage on the Anchorage Assembly since 2016. Over 1,900 individual donors and volunteers, labor unions like the Alaska AFL-CIO, organizations like The Alaska Center, legislators, and community leaders have joined together in support of Dunbar’s campaign. For more information, visit: www.forrestdunbar.com.