After housing and transportation, food is the third-largest expense for the average American household. In some parts of the country, food spending eats up a larger portion of the local household budget compared to others.
In its third annual study, SmartAsset analyzed new BLS expenditure data (from 2019-2020) - for all 22 major metro areas with available data - to find where residents spend the most on food.
Residents in the Anchorage metro area rank in the top five metro areas that spend the most on food. To see how annual food spending in the Anchorage area stacks up against other major metros nationwide, check out the infographic below.