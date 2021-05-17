Five teachers from West High School have been awarded the West  High Exceptional Teacher Award for the influential impact they have had on their students. 

The West High Exceptional Teacher Award is presented to teachers who have  demonstrated an extraordinary contribution to the preparation of students for life after  graduation; including intellectual accomplishment, community contribution, social  integration, and personal motivation. The award began when Richard and Diane Block,  founders of the Richard L. and Diane M. Block Foundation, had an idea to recognize the high  school teachers who made a difference in their lives. The award is reserved for West High  School teachers—the school from which Richard and Diane’s children graduated. The  Exceptional Teacher Award Fund was officially established in 2015 as a fully endowed fund  with The Block Foundation.  

Teachers are nominated by students, parents of students, fellow West High School staff and  faculty members, and members of the community. 

The 2021 West High School Exceptional Teacher Award winners are: 

Irene Rose Castillo—Arts  

Rachel Kittoe—Language Arts 

Rupal Hess—Math  

Andrea Allen—Science  

Katrina Quinn—CTE  

“It’s simply amazing that the Block family is giving back to the school that their entire  family attended,” says Sven Gustafson, Senior High Principal of West High School. “West is  full of exceptional teachers, and I know the committee wrestles with selecting just one  winner in each category. It’s so meaningful that they get recognized for their impactful  contribution to our students. West is an old, traditional school and this award is one of the  pieces that is an example of how special this place is. I am honored to recognize and  celebrate these five exceptional educators.”

Each of the winning teachers were recognized at an end-of-year award ceremony, will have  their names placed on a permanent plaque inside the entrance of the school, and will  receive a monetary award.  

Nominations for the 2021-2022 school year will open at the beginning of the school year.  Award qualifications, nomination forms, and deadline are available at  www.westhighteacheraward.com 

Tags

Load comments