Five teachers from West High School have been awarded the West High Exceptional Teacher Award for the influential impact they have had on their students.
The West High Exceptional Teacher Award is presented to teachers who have demonstrated an extraordinary contribution to the preparation of students for life after graduation; including intellectual accomplishment, community contribution, social integration, and personal motivation. The award began when Richard and Diane Block, founders of the Richard L. and Diane M. Block Foundation, had an idea to recognize the high school teachers who made a difference in their lives. The award is reserved for West High School teachers—the school from which Richard and Diane’s children graduated. The Exceptional Teacher Award Fund was officially established in 2015 as a fully endowed fund with The Block Foundation.
Teachers are nominated by students, parents of students, fellow West High School staff and faculty members, and members of the community.
The 2021 West High School Exceptional Teacher Award winners are:
• Irene Rose Castillo—Arts
• Rachel Kittoe—Language Arts
• Rupal Hess—Math
• Andrea Allen—Science
• Katrina Quinn—CTE
“It’s simply amazing that the Block family is giving back to the school that their entire family attended,” says Sven Gustafson, Senior High Principal of West High School. “West is full of exceptional teachers, and I know the committee wrestles with selecting just one winner in each category. It’s so meaningful that they get recognized for their impactful contribution to our students. West is an old, traditional school and this award is one of the pieces that is an example of how special this place is. I am honored to recognize and celebrate these five exceptional educators.”
Each of the winning teachers were recognized at an end-of-year award ceremony, will have their names placed on a permanent plaque inside the entrance of the school, and will receive a monetary award.
Nominations for the 2021-2022 school year will open at the beginning of the school year. Award qualifications, nomination forms, and deadline are available at www.westhighteacheraward.com