Filing for office begins at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, January 15, 2021, for the April 6, 2021 Regular Municipal Election. Candidate filing forms are available at muni.org/elections. Forms are also available at the MOA Election Center, 619 E. Ship Creek Avenue, Door D, and at the Municipal Clerk’s Office at City Hall, 632 West 6th Ave., Suite 250, in the hallway. Filing for office closes at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, January 29, 2021.
During the filing period, candidates may file at the Election Center, or may make an appointment to file at the Clerk’s Office by calling (907) 243-VOTE (8683). Candidates may also return their filing paperwork by email - elections@anchorageak.gov - or fax ((907) 343-4313). Municipal offices will be closed on Monday, January 18, 2021, for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
Offices on the 2021 ballot include: Mayor; School Board Seat B, School Board Seat E, School Board Seat F, School Board Seat G; and various Service Area Board of Supervisor seats.
On Thursday, January 14, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., the public is invited to witness the random drawing of letters of the alphabet by the Municipal Clerk. This drawing will determine the order the candidates’ names will appear on the 2021 Regular Municipal Election ballot, pursuant to Anchorage Municipal Code 28.40.010C. The drawing will take place in the MOA Election Center, 619 E. Ship Creek Avenue, Door D Entrance, Anchorage, AK 99501.Face masks and social distancing are required.
The April 6, 2021 Regular Municipal Election is a Vote at Home election where qualified registered voters will be mailed a ballot package 21 days before Election Day. Voters will have the opportunity to study the ballot with trusted resources, mark their choices, sign the voter declaration, and return their ballot by placing it in one of 18 secure drop boxes, bringing it to one of three vote centers, or sending it through the US Mail with first-class postage.