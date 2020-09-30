Update 9/30/20 12:20 PM:
The preliminary investigation found that a Jeep was traveling eastbound on Tudor Road in the far right lane when it struck a pedestrian crossing the street southbound near the Tudor Road and Wright Street intersection. The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk. The female pedestrian victim was transported to the hospital in unknown condition and has died. The adult female driver and sole occupant of the Jeep stayed on scene and was cooperative. Impairment is not believed to be a factor. No charges have been filed at this time.
The identity of the victim will be released pending next-of-kin procedures.
This year, there have been 8 fatalities as a result of vehicle vs. pedestrian collisions. Last year, during the same time period (January to September), there were 5 fatalities. While the cause of this collision remains under investigation, it serves as an important safety reminder for drivers and pedestrians.
For drivers, please be extra cautious on the roadways and always be aware of your surroundings, especially at night, in bad weather, or when visibility is otherwise impacted. Follow all traffic signals and always make room for pedestrians and cyclists, whether you see any or not.
For pedestrians, cross at designated crosswalks and abide traffic control signals. Help drivers see you by wearing bright, reflective clothing, and/or walk with a light of some sort (many use keychain lights, flashers, or cell phone lights) – anything to make your presence more visible.
As the winter months approach us, the road conditions will be impacted and the days will be darker; it’s up to all of us to keep our fellow community members safe. Please be vigilant.
Update 9/30/20 1:00AM:
The road at Tudor/Wright is now completely reopened in all directions at the crash scene.
Original 9/29/20 8:29PM:
Officers are on the scene of a vehicle collision at the intersection of Tudor and Wright. East bound lanes of Tudor are closed at Folker and south bound lanes of Wright are closed at Tudor. Drivers are to use alternate routes.