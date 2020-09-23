On 9/23/20 at 1:35 AM, Anchorage Police responded to the area of the intersection of Brayton Drive and Academy Drive in reference to an adult female lying on the side of the road and sticking out into the roadway. Upon arrival, officers located the adult female victim and she was declared deceased at the scene. The preliminary investigation indicates that the female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene after the collision. There have been no arrests at this time.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident, to include surveillance footage, is asked to call APD Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1).
Brayton Drive is shut down from Academy Drive to the south entrance of the Brayton Drive residential area as Traffic Investigators respond to the scene to conduct their investigation. Please seek alternative routes.