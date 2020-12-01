Update on 12/1/20 at 8:40 AM:
Initial indications are that a blue 2000 Subaru Outback was being driven northbound on the Seward Highway when it crossed over the center line directly in front of a southbound 2016 white Ford F350 pickup which caused the two to collide. The adult male driver and sole occupant of the Subaru was declared deceased at the scene. His name will be released once next-of-kin notification procedures have been completed.
No arrests or citations have been issued at this time. The reason for the Subaru crossing into oncoming traffic is still under investigation; there was blowing snow in the area at the time. It will not be known if drugs and/or alcohol were factors until toxicology results are received.
Update--12/01/20---12:40 a.m.:
The Seward Hwy is open both directions.
Update--11/30/20---7:25 p.m.:
The collision at MP 90 is now a fatal traffic investigation involving a pick-up truck and a sedan.
The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle.
The driver of the pick-up truck was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. There were three other people inside and they were not injured.
The collision at MP 93 involved two vehicles with minor injuries.
The cause of the collisions are under investigation.
Road conditions are hazardous along the Seward Highway. High winds and snow are causing whiteout conditions.
The Seward Highway remains closed in the area of McHugh Creek and Girdwood as the investigation continues. Drivers should follow officers’ instructions.
Original---11/30/20---6:30 p.m.:
Traffic Alert; Seward Hwy closed at milepost 93 both directions. Officers are on the scene of two separate collisions. One is at milepost 93 and the other at milepost 90.