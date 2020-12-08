Expect delays in the area of milepost 63 of the Seward Hwy near Johnson Pass and Granite Creek due to a 2 vehicle crash with fatalities. There may be intermittent road closures in this area during the investigation. An update will be issued when traffic resumes to normal conditions.
breaking alert
Fatal crash investigation at mile 63 of the Seward Hwy near Granite Creek, expect delays
