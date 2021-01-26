Anchorage’s fat bikers can now use People Mover buses to help get them to trailheads, to work and around the city.
The Municipality of Anchorage’s (MOA) Public Transportation Department (PTD) has recently equipped all People Mover buses with bike racks that can hold fat tire bicycles. The racks accommodate tires up to 5.5 inches wide. They can also hold all other types of adult and child bicycles, including road bikes and mountain bikes.
“Over the past few years, many people have requested racks on our buses that could accommodate fat bikes. We’re excited for Alaskans to begin using the racks this winter as more people opt to get outside,” said Bart Rudolph, PTD Planning & Communications Manager.
“Combing their trips with the bus, fat bikes work great as a first- and last-mile solution,” Rudolph said. “Winter trail riders can also now use the bus to avoid crowded trailhead parking lots and connect with many Anchorage trails.”
For more information, please contact Bart Rudolph at (907) 343-8490 or visit www.peoplemover.org. People Mover is also still adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols, please visit the website for more information.