In consideration of the health and safety of participants, the Alaska State Fair has made some changes to its fall event schedule. First, the annual Holiday Bazaar will take place over two weekends instead of one, and preregistration is required for entry. Additionally, the Mighty Monster Boo Fest, originally scheduled for October 23, will be postponed. While the exact date is to be announced, the Fair expects it will be after the New Year.
“The Fair continues to do our part to keep staff, vendors and visitors to the fairgrounds as safe as possible,” said Jerome Hertel, Fair CEO.
The Holiday Bazaar, typically held over one weekend, will take place October 16 – 17 and October 23 – 24 in an effort to spread out crowds. It will be open Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Raven Hall and Hoskins Building.
Admission to the bazaar is still free, but shoppers must register online in advance to reserve a time slot. Reservations may be made on the Fair website, alaskastatefair.org. Attendees are asked to adhere to the 6-feet social distancing guidelines and masks are strongly encouraged for all attendees. Additional details on event safety precautions are listed on the Fair website.
The popular event provides an excellent opportunity to jumpstart holiday shopping, with a wide range of gifts from more than 100 vendors to choose from. Clothing, art, knives, jewelry, glasswork, quilts, antiques, food products, furniture, woodwork and books are just some of the items that can be found at the bazaar.
A variety of food trucks, including Grandma Weis, Grizzly Dogs, Nonkie, BBQ Babes, and Tiki Pete’s, King of the Mountain, Tj coffee truck and Taco love will be on site to keep shoppers fueled. In between the shopping and eating, families can also meet Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Visit the Fair website, alaskastatefair.org, for additional information or contact Melissa Keefe, marketing and communications manager, at mk@alaskastatefair.org.