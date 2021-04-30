On the heels of the Alaska’s News Source televised debate, in which Dave Bronson questioned whether the COVID pandemic was real, got called out for inciting division between police and community members, and offered an incoherent proposal for housing the homeless at the Northway mall, more and more conservatives and members of the business community are choosing to support Forrest Dunbar.
Today the Dunbar campaign announced that members of the Bill Evans campaign, along with consultants who have worked for other major Republican campaigns, have come over to support Forrest Dunbar in the runoff.
Paxson Woelber is a born-and-raised Anchorage resident who has worked for dozens of Republican campaigns at every level of local, state, and national government. He most recently worked for Bill Evans for Mayor, and is currently supporting the Dunbar campaign with digital and print design.
Woebler said, “Slick campaigns might win elections, but after the celebrations are over the winner of this race has to get to the hard, complicated work of running the city. Though we disagree on some subjects, Forrest clearly has a deep and nuanced understanding of how Anchorage government operates. His assessment of our city's problems is realistic, and his solutions are both tough and compassionate. Just as importantly, Forrest recognizes the things that Anchorage does well and the hard work people are doing to make our city better. It's true that we face major challenges, but these challenges won't be solved with bitterness or pessimism. Anchorage needs competent, positive, and welcoming leadership, and that's why I'm proud to support Forrest Dunbar for mayor.”
Rachel Kallander is a long time senior staffer and campaign advisor to Senator Lisa Murkowski who now runs her own political strategy and business consulting firm with a team of homegrown Alaskans. She is supporting the Dunbar campaign with coalition building and outreach.
Rachel said, “I grew up with Forrest in Cordova. Over the years, we went to school, volunteered, and worked on commercial fishing boats together. Although we may not always agree politically, I know Forrest to be a thoughtful, moderate leader committed to the communities he lives in and deeply devoted to improving Alaska for future generations. I know for a fact, and from personal experience, that Forrest listens in earnest to all Alaskans regardless of their political stripes and is up to the task before us; he's willing to outwork anyone to get the job done. This runoff has come down to extreme soundbites and exclusionary division vs. vision and experience; as a result, the choice for me is simple.”
Ross Johnston is the son of longtime Republican legislator and Assemblymember Jennifer Johnston and runs an award-winning marketing business in Anchorage. He is supporting the Dunbar campaign on digital advertising.
Ross said, “I was a huge supporter of Bill Evans and proud to work with him. But in the runoff I mailed in my ballot for Forrest Dunbar. When I’ve spoken to Forrest, he’s always been excited about expanding economic opportunities beyond what may have worked in the past. He knows the future is about evolution. I am confident Forrest will take Anchorage in the right direction.”
Notably, Forrest has also been endorsed by Terre Gales; the Chair of Dunleavy for Alaska and Forrest’s former Republican opponent in the 2016 Assembly race, Scott Kendall; a Senior Campaign Advisor to Senator Lisa Murkwoski, Chantal Walsh; the Chair of the oil industry’s No On 1 ballot measure campaign, and John Weddleton; the most moderate member of the Anchorage Assembly, along with hundreds of other community leaders and small business owners.