The UAA Chancellor Search Committee has recommended eight candidates to meet with the UAA and Anchorage community in the final phase of its search for the next UAA Chancellor. The eight leaders were chosen from a pool of diverse and highly qualified candidates and include three Alaskans and five university leaders from outside of Alaska.
The eight candidates are:
Deena Bishop, Ed.D., Superintendent of the Anchorage School District [2016-Present], former Superintendent of the Mat-Su School District [2011-2016]
Pearl Brower, Ph.D., former President, Iḷisaġvik College [2012-2020], Dean of Students and Institutional Development, Iḷisaġvik College [2007-2012]
Satasha Green-Stephan, Ph.D., Associate Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Minnesota State Colleges and Universities System, St. Paul, Minnesota, [2018-Present], Associate Provost for Academic Affairs, Dean of College of Education, and Tenured Associate Professor, Chicago State University, Academic Affairs, Chicago Illinois [2013-2018]
Angappa Gunasekaran, Ph.D., Dean, School of Business and Public Administration, California State University, Bakersfield [2017-Present], Dean, Charlton College of Business, University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth [2013-2017]
Robert Marley, Ph.D., CPE, Robert B. Koplar Professor of Engineering Management. Missouri University of Science and Technology, Rolla, Missouri [2019-Present], Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs [2014-2019]
Sean Parnell, J.D., Of Counsel, Holland and Hart LLP [2018-Present], Governor of Alaska [2009-2014], Lt. Governor of Alaska [2006-2009], State Senate [1996-2000], State House of Representatives [1992-1996]
Rashmi Prasad, Ph.D., Dean, School of Business, Truman State University [2020-Present], Academic Vice President, College of Business, Western Governors University [2017-2020], Dean, College of Business and Public Policy, University of Alaska Anchorage [2013-2017]
David Rosowsky, Ph.D., Professor of Civil Engineering at the University of Vermont, Provost and Senior Vice President, University of Vermont [2013-2019], Dean of Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute [2009-2013], Head of the Zachry Department of Civil Engineering at Texas A&M University [2004-2009]
The committee thought it important for the UAA and Anchorage community to learn as much as possible about these eight highly qualified candidates and to have an opportunity to inform the selection process.
"We are pleased that so many highly qualified candidates are interested in working in this very important role at UAA,” said Kelly Smith, search committee tri-chair.
Virtual student and community forums are planned for April 13-14 and are designed for broad participation. Staff, faculty, and community members are encouraged to join the open forums and provide feedback.
Additionally, the candidates will visit UAA and meet with UAA student leaders, administrators, deans, directors and President Pat Pitney in one-on-one sessions.
The tentative student and open forum schedule, feedback form, and candidate information will be posted on the search website https://www.alaska.edu/pres/uaa-chancellor/index.php. The forums will be recorded and posted to the website for anyone unable to attend the live sessions.
Bruce Schultz is currently serving as UAA’s interim chancellor until UA President Pat Pitney makes a final decision on the next UAA Chancellor. That decision is expected to be announced in early May.