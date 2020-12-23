U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder announced that on December 18, 2020, U.S. District Judge Sharon L. Gleason sentenced Keon Aspaas, 33, of Eagle River, to 180 months in federal prison for of sexual exploitation of a child - production and attempted production of child pornography.
According to court documents, in early March of 2019, Aspaas entered an Eagle River residence where he knew that minors were having a sleepover. While in the residence, he took explicit photos of a sleeping 16-year-old victim with his cell phone. The victim awoke and Aspaas fled the residence. The victim’s family contacted law enforcement. Law enforcement officers located and arrested Aspaas the same day and he has remained in custody since the initial arrest. In February 2020, Aspaas pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child - production and attempted production of child pornography.
U.S. District Judge Sharon L. Gleason noted in the imposition of the 180-month sentence, “Such a sentence would afford adequate deterrence to criminal conduct and protect the public from further crimes of Mr. Aspaas.” In addition to the 180-month sentence, Aspaas was ordered to complete 10 years of supervised release, comply with registration requirements as a sex offender, perform 200 hours of community service and pay restitution.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Anchorage Police Department (APD) conducted the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of this case. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Alexander.