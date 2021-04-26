Tyonek Tribal Conservation District (TTCD) is proud to announce that Dr. Laurie Stuart has accepted the position of Executive Director. Dr. Stuart was chosen from a field of qualified applicants to join TTCD in its mission to conserve, enhance, and encourage the wise use of the natural resources, meeting the needs of district stakeholders and fostering cooperative relationships.
Dr. Stuart is an experienced nonprofit executive with more than 10 years of leadership roles in science education, conservation, and nonprofit management. She comes to TTCD after serving as a Director at Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle, and has previously held leadership positions at the Pratt Museum in Homer and at the Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward. A life-long Alaskan, Dr. Stuart earned her Doctorate of Education from the University of Missouri, with an emphasis on sustainability, social justice, and participatory methods in natural resource management. She also holds a Masters degree from the University of Alaska-Anchorage.
“My work has focused on fostering pro-conservation identity and behavior, with an understanding that effective conservation policies must be community based”, said Dr. Stuart. “I am excited by the opportunity to advance TTCD’s mission to collaboratively manage the district’s natural resources for the benefit of the people who depend upon and steward them.”
Dr. Stuart will be following TTCD’s founding Executive Director Christy Cincotta. “The Board is grateful for Christy’s exceptional leadership over the past nine years in building the organization”, said Board Chair Robert Stephan Jr. “We believe Laurie’s management experience and background in education, coalition building and community development will continue to serve the people of the Tyonek region well”. Dr. Stuart will start in her new role April 29.