Do you have information that can help us find who killed Arnoldine Simone Hill? Since January 9, 2021, Alaska State Troopers have been investigating the death of the 26 year old from Hooper Bay. She was found deceased in a pull out near milepost 81 of the Parks Highway north of Willow; Arnoldine had not been reported as a missing person. The investigation and autopsy have determined that her death is a homicide. Investigators believe that she was most likely deceased for a few days before her body was left sometime between the evening hours of January 8 to the afternoon hours of January 9 in a pull out near milepost 81 of the Parks Highway north of Willow. Arnoldine was last known to be alive on December 10, 2020, in Midtown Anchorage, and she may have been in Anchorage, Wasilla, or Willow preceding her death. Arnoldine is an Alaska Native, 4’11’’ tall and approximately 150 pounds. She had shoulder-length dark brown hair and a distinct mole below her lower right lip.
If anyone has any information regarding Ms. Hill that can help our investigators, such as where she was prior to her death or know people she may have interacted with following Dec. 10, they are encouraged to contact Alaska State Troopers at 907-352-5401.