Investigators are still processing the scene and road closures are still in effect until further notice. Please use alternative routes. There is no active public safety threat at this time.
Update:
Southbound lanes of the Glenn are still closed. The westbound lane of the overpass at S. ER exit are also closed. Traffic can still go eastbound over the bridge to ER Road. The frontage road is closed as well.
Update:
Traffic Alert: Glenn Hwy/S. ER exit; southbound lanes completely closed at S. ER exit.
Original:
Southbound, far left two lanes of the Glenn Hwy prior to the Hiland exit will be closed while officers conduct a death investigation.