At 12:26 PM on July 20, 2021, Anchorage Police responded to the 8400-block of Jewel Lake Road in response to the report of a deceased adult male in a residence. Upon arrival, Officers with the Patrol Division made observations at the scene that has warranted a closer look at the circumstances surrounding the death.
Ultimately the cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner. The victim’s identity will be released once next-of-kin notification procedures have been completed.
There will be a continued police presence in the area as the investigation continues. Please follow officer’s instructions if you are in the area.
There are no road closures at this time.