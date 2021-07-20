At 12:26 PM on July 20, 2021, Anchorage Police responded to the 8400-block of Jewel Lake Road in response to the report of a deceased adult male in a residence.  Upon arrival, Officers with the Patrol Division made observations at the scene that has warranted a closer look at the circumstances surrounding the death.

 

Ultimately the cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner.  The victim’s identity will be released once next-of-kin notification procedures have been completed.

 

There will be a continued police presence in the area as the investigation continues. Please follow officer’s instructions if you are in the area.

There are no road closures at this time.

Tags

Load comments