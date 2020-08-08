At 6:16 AM on August 8, 2020, Anchorage Police Responded to a residence on the 7700-block of Rovenna Street in reference to reports of a disturbance. Upon arrival officers made contact with an adult female who had injuries and needed medical treatment. She passed away after being transported to the hospital.
Detectives are investigating the circumstances under which the injuries occurred and whether or not they are criminal in nature. Police believe they have made contact with everyone involved and are not currently looking for anyone else. Ultimately the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.