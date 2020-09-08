Update:
The victim has been identified as Bree Kenney (30-years-old).
Next of kin procedures have been completed.
Detectives have determined the death is not suspicious. Cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner.
Original 7/11/20 11:45 a.m:
At 5:40 AM on July 11, 2020, Anchorage Police responded to a medical issue at a residence on the 3200 block of Oregon Drive. Upon arrival officers found an adult female inside who was declared deceased at the scene. As the investigation has progressed throughout this morning, observations have been made which have caused police to classify the death as suspicious. Ultimately the cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner.
Anyone with information regarding this case, who have not yet spoken to police, are asked to call APD Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1).
The victim’s identity will be released once next-of-kin notification procedures have been completed.