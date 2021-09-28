A national effort is underway to increase the number of those registered to vote in the United States. In conjunction with National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, September 28, Representative Geran Tarr (D-Anchorage) is holding holding her 6th annual National Voter Registration Day Voter Registration Drive.
“Tomorrow is our 6th annual National Voter Registration Day Voter Registration Drive. I love the opportunity to talk with neighbors and get them important information on how to register and vote, and we have registered hundreds of Alaskans through these events,” said Rep. Geran Tarr. “Our democracy, from the local city council all the way up to President, is based on the principle of one person, one vote. However, if you don’t vote, your voice is missing from the democratic process.”
As part of National Voter Registration Day, Rep. Tarr will be hosting her 6th annual Voter Registration Drive at Red Apple in Mountain View from 12:30-2:00 pm and again from 4:00-6:00 pm.
Across the country thousands of volunteers will be encouraging increased voter registration through one on one discussions with non-registered voters, social media and traditional media campaigns, and expanded voter registration opportunities.
“In Alaska, we make it very easy to register to vote yet we still have thousands of unregistered voters,” said Rep. Tarr. “Our democracy functions best when elected officials listen and follow the wishes of the people. This is done through a vote and you can’t vote if you’re not registered.”
Information on registering to vote in Alaska can be found on the Alaska Division of Elections website: https://www.elections.alaska.gov/Core/voterregistration.php