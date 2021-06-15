The Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium (ANTHC) Board of Directors named Valerie Nurr’araaluk Davidson as President, removing interim from the title, effective Monday, June 14. Davidson has been serving as Interim President since mid-March. With this change, Davidson is stepping down from her role as President of Alaska Pacific University (APU), from which she has been on a leave of absence.
“Working with the ANTHC team over the last few months has reinforced my belief that people can do the most amazing things under the most challenging conditions as long as we have the right reasons. Children, families, and communities are always the right reasons. I’m honored to advance the Board’s vision and support the incredible ANTHC team in this important work on behalf of our children, families, and Tribal communities,” Davidson said. “Alaska Pacific University and the important work being done there will continue in the capable hands of Dr. Hilton Hallock while APU recruits for a new president. Opportunities for collaboration will continue as we collectively strive to create career paths and provide every opportunity for its students to bring their whole selves to contribute to their education and their communities.”
“For the past few months, ANTHC employees have risen to many challenges, and never lost focus on our mission of providing world-class services for Alaska’s first people. The Board is grateful to these dedicated employees and is focused on ensuring a timely and efficient leadership transition,” said ANTHC Board Chair, Bernice Kaigelak. “Valerie has an extensive understanding of Tribal health and has provided stability and leadership to ANTHC. We are very pleased and excited to remove the interim title and work with her to lead our organization.”
Davidson is Yup’ik and an enrolled Tribal citizen of the Orutsararmiut Traditional Native Council. In 2018, she became the first Alaska Native woman to serve as Alaska’s Lieutenant Governor, after previously serving as Commissioner of the Alaska Department of Health & Social Services. In that role, her visionary leadership and ability to manage difficult dialogues, diverse leaders and expansive teams prepared her for this new chapter in her career.
Davidson previously served at ANTHC as Senior Director of Legal and Intergovernmental Affairs and represented Alaska Native communities and their health needs at federal, state, and community levels. Through her education and commitment to Native peoples and the state of Alaska, she has advanced a collective and holistic approach to self-governance and the well-being of all Alaskans.
Dr. Hilton Hallock will continue to serve as APU’s Interim President while a search is conducted to hire a president.