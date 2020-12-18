WHAT: Covenant House Alaska Brings Back the Light for 200 youth in care
WHEN: Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at 5 p.m. Alaska Standard Time
WHERE: Covenant House Alaska, 755 A Street, Anchorage, AK 99501
DESCRIPTION: This Sunday, Dec. 20, at 5 p.m., Covenant House Alaska will participate in the Bring Back the Light event organized by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services by lighting a candle for each of the 200 youth who are safe in Covenant House Alaska’s care.
The pandemic has highlighted the importance of Covenant House Alaska in the community. While many other organizations and businesses throughout the community slowed down or closed, the work at Covenant House Alaska only intensified. In 2020, Covenant House Alaska provided 17,485 instances of drop-in, non-residential services to 878 individual youth. In 2019, the organization provided 10,576 services to 649 youth; and in 2018, 5,292 services were provided to 402 youth. This is a staggering 230% increase in services delivered and a 118% increase in the number of young people who needed them.
Covenant House anticipates these numbers will increase further still as the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the underlying circumstances leading to homelessness, created a huge economic downturn for Alaska, and increased the strain on community safety nets, which disproportionately affects the most vulnerable populations.
In a year marked with uncertainty, Covenant House Alaska chooses to shine a light on the incredible resilience and tenacity that Alaska youth show every day. Community members are encouraged to virtually join Covenant House on Facebook Live at 5 p.m. on Sunday as it lights a candle for each of the young people safe in its care. Media interviews available onsite. Please contact Ashleigh Ebert or Jessica Bowers to coordinate.
For more information, please visit Coveycares.org.