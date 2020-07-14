Alaskans admit they are doing 40% less exercise than before lockdowns.
1 in 3 left unemployed have spent their time binge watching TV.
57% say they have enjoyed being lazy during lockdown.
Half of those working from home admit watching TV during work hours.
Interactive map included.
For anyone who ever secretly longed to cancel long-standing social plans in order to stay in and have a quiet night in front of the TV, the lockdown surely came as a bit of a gift (pandemic notwithstanding). Americans were forced to remain at home, and the main answer to relieving boredom and panic came in the form of the good old television. But how much more have we been glued to the screen than before? And has it led to us becoming a nation of couch potatoes?
Ezvid Wiki, a video wiki, software and media company, polled nearly 4,000 Americans to find out how their habits had changed. Firstly, it transpires that Alaskans have watched, on average, 421 hours of TV during lockdown (roughly 38 hours per week). This compares to 262 hours over a comparable pre-lockdown period.
But which part of America, you may wonder, has the squarest eyes? That would be Nevada; its residents watched the most TV of all, clocking up 519 hours, or 47 per week. In fact, that’s nearly 7 hours a day, which is almost like doing it as a full time job. Arkansans clearly had better things to do (though we’re not sure exactly what), as they watched the least; only 336 hours during lockdown.
View these results across America with this interactive map
Despite always having the option of working out indoors at home, it appears many people used lockdown to let their fitness slide. On average, Alaskans have been doing 40% less exercise than before the pandemic began, which correlates with the increased TV consumption... coincidence? We think not! The USA’s laziest state is Vermont; they are doing 67% less exercise compared to those buff Minnesotans who only do 16% less.
It’s therefore hardly surprising that almost 1 in 5 of us (17%) admit to having become addicted to the TV since lockdown. And with so much good stuff to watch - Tiger King, Selling Sunset, Sweet Magnolias - over half of respondents (57%) say they’re going to continue their lifestyle of watching TV most nights, even when things get more back to normal.
And normally strict parents have let their children watch more than they were allowed to before; over half (59%) have decided it’s probably easier than trying to stop them fighting with each other / destroying the kitchen / doing their homework... And nearly half of adults (46%) even confess they’ve watched TV during work hours!
