Since the early 1990s, ConocoPhillips Alaska has been a community investor in Habitat for Humanity through awards for house sponsorships, purchasing a construction trailer, various special events, and providing surplus donation items for the Habitat ReStore. ConocoPhillips Alaska's latest support of this project with Habitat for Humanity will create a positive and lifelong investment within Alaska by creating a public space inside the ReStore to be used for DIY classes around reducing waste with reusable material that would otherwise end up in the landfill. Home repair workshops will also be running, and meetings that promote the mission of Habitat for Humanity and Habitat ReStore, encouraging responsible upcycling and material reuse that benefits the community and promote pride in homeownership with a hand up instead of a hand out.
Right when the pandemic hit, ConocoPhillips Alaska had announced they were continuing its partnership with Habitat for Humanity Anchorage, contributing $50,000 to Habitat's ReStore expansion to create and to construct a DIY classroom, called the "Make It" room and increase the retail square footage for donated goods. The benefits of the expansion will allow the Habitat ReStore to operate more efficiently, strength in-kind donation and procurement outreach and build awareness with Habitat’s recycling partners in the Anchorage community.
The collaboration for the “Make It” room originated from regular communication between ConocoPhillips Alaska and Habitat for Humanity regarding home improvement projects that will help make the organization successful, impactful in the community, and sustainable, which led to the understanding that these efforts will provide many DIY opportunities in the coming years for the residents in Anchorage. "Diverting waste from landfill and finding ways for householders to save money are important parts of Habitat's mission in Anchorage. The Make It Room will encourage and support our community in upcycling reusable materials. We are deeply grateful to ConocoPhillips for their vision in continuing their long-standing partnership with Habitat for Humanity to create this space," said Peter Taylor, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity Anchorage.
The importance of this partnership and continued funding provided by ConocoPhillips Alaska is integrated within the company's core values. A number of ConocoPhillips Alaska employees have volunteered with Habitat over the years, serving on the board of directors or as a collaborative team to assist in building homes. Many ConocoPhillips Alaska employees make personal financial contributions that have been matched by the company. “As a board member for Habitat for Humanity, I am thrilled to see the ReStore ‘Make- It’ Classroom project completed. ConocoPhillips is excited to encourage our employees, families, and friends to attend and enjoy the classroom activities. As a company, we work to conduct our business in a way that promotes economic growth, a healthy environment, and vibrant communities. That is why projects with Habitat for Humanity are such a nice fit for our community investment efforts.” Said Kathryn Johnson, HRBP Manager and Habitat for Humanity Anchorage Board Member.
ConocoPhillips Alaska and Habitat for Humanity are co-hosting two events in the month of April around the responsible use of upcycling and recycling. On April 17th, Habitat’s Recycling Event will be held in the parking lot of the Habitat ReStore during the hours of 11 AM-3 PM. Habitat has invited Shred Alaska, Total Reclaim, Botanical Gardens, Blue Market, re:Made, Valley Community for Recycling Solutions, and SEED Lab at the Anchorage Museum to participate. These vendors will set up in the ReStore’s north parking lot with tents to either recycle items from the community and/or handout information about their program. In addition to our guest vendors, the Habitat ReStore will be receiving donations for the store.
ConocoPhillips Alaska and Habitat for Humanity will then be hosting the grand opening of the “Make It” room on Earth Day, April 22, 2021, from 5 PM-7 PM at the Habitat ReStore located at 1200 W. Northern Lights Blvd. This event is open to the public and free to attend. During the grand opening ceremony of the “Make It” room, ConocoPhillips Alaska will have a reveal of their new branded space that they have collaborated on with Habitat followed by a champagne toast and a mosaic art installation which will be open to guests to participate in creating. This mosaic is a tribute to the community that believes in creating a difference one step at a time and will be framed and hung up for everyone to notice as they come into the store.
ConocoPhillips' employees believe strongly in being involved in Alaska's communities and creating a lifelong investment by helping to improve the quality of life within the state of Alaska. ConocoPhillips does that by funding worthy causes, and by lending a helping hand where it's needed most. In 2014 the company donated $6 million to 400 nonprofit groups in Alaska and their employees donated more than 6,000 hours helping their neighbors throughout Alaska.
Since 2000, ConocoPhillips has donated nearly $120 million in support of social services, education, civic, arts, environmental and health, and safety initiatives statewide within Alaska. They are committed to building a strong and visible presence in nearby communities, simultaneously creating opportunities for Alaska Residents.
ConocoPhillips has been a community investor in Habitat for Humanity Anchorage since the early 1990s. In that time, ConocoPhillips has awarded funds for major projects including Energy Partnership Homes, purchase of a construction trailer, and various fundraiser engagements including Built It Breakfast, Cork and Fork, Gingerbread Showcase, and the annual 1,000 Women Strong Campaign. COPA has also had the opportunity to provide surplus donation items including doors and computers.