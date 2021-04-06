Museums Alaska has hired Dixie Clough as its Director. Clough will serve as the lead administrator for the statewide organization that works to strengthen museums and cultural centers throughout Alaska. She will manage Museums Alaska’s substantial grant program, oversee the organization’s programming and communications, and support advocacy efforts. Clough was selected from a national pool of applicants.
“We are thrilled to have Dixie join our organization as Director of Museums Alaska. We held an intensive national search. Dixie brings extensive experience in museums that will no doubt position us for exponential growth. As a board, our job is to set her up for success as a leader in Alaska,” said Board President Monica Garcia-Itchoak.
Clough holds an MA in Museum Studies from George Washington University and has more than ten years of experience in both arts administration and museum practice. Her resume includes previous appointments with the American Alliance of Museums, the MuseWeb Foundation, and the Smithsonian Institution. She is currently the Director of Communications and Development for the Bay Arts Alliance in Panama City, Florida an organization that supports, develops, and promotes the arts as essential community resources. She enjoys traveling, writing, and blogging. She will begin work for Museums Alaska on Monday, April 12, 2021 from her home in Florida and then relocate to Alaska.
“The goal is to land in Alaska in May, and explore as many museums as I can, getting to know what exhibitions and programs they offer their communities, and what they need from Museums Alaska,” said Clough. “I’m looking forward to working with everyone there and can’t wait to get started!”
Museums Alaska supports Alaska’s collecting institutions, their staff, and volunteers through online networking, advocacy, training, and public education initiatives. The non-profit organization supports the improvement of museum services and promotes public awareness of the value of the state’s museums and cultural centers. A nine-member board governs Museums Alaska with funding from memberships, grants, gifts, and sales.