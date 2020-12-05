Clarice Louden-Mingo has been named the 2021 Alaska Association of Secondary School Principals Assistant Principal of the Year. She is also recognized as the 2021 Alaska Region 6 Assistant Principal of the Year.
The AASSP Assistant Principal of the Year program annually recognizes outstanding middle level and high school assistant principals who have succeeded in providing high quality learning opportunities for students. These assistant principals are acknowledged by their peers for the exemplary contributions they have made to the profession.
Louden-Mingo has been an assistant principal for eight years, six of them at her current school, Lathrop High School in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.
Principal Carly Sween of Lathrop High School says one of Assistant Principal Louden-Mingo’s greatest strengths is her amazing rapport that helps her successfully redirect students and put parents at ease in difficult situations.
“It is a strength we so appreciate,” says Principal Sween. “I wish I had the ability that she does to build relationships with people.”
“It has been my distinct pleasure to work with Clarice over the past 12 years. She has a huge heart for students, which is part of what makes her an outstanding assistant principal," said Superintendent Gaborik. "She embraces every student, parent and guardian as part of her school family, and works tirelessly to keep all of them connected with school and engaged in meaningful ways. I am so proud of Clarice’s accomplishments in our district, and she is very deserving of this award.”
In a large school like Lathrop High with a typical enrollment around 1,000 students, assistant principals are a critical part of a functioning administrative team that is able to respond to the needs of students says Principal Sween.
Even in a virtual setting, Assistant Principal Louden-Mingo works with staff to provide collaborative opportunities for reflecting on practices and ensuring that lessons are tailored to the needs of students. She says the two words we have heard repeatedly this year in relation to education – equitable and equal - may appear the same but she is quick to acknowledge the difference when it comes to her students.
“Working in a school with the varied and diverse needs that Lathrop encompasses, I am constantly questioning these two words especially this year,” says Louden-Mingo. “Being in a remote setting allows an opportunity to build relationships with students whose voice is often voiceless and to empower parents to advocate for their child’s education.”
"I hope that this award provides an inkling of a reminder to students who look like me, that as long as you stay true to yourself, work hard and be your best each and every day, when you give yourself permission to dream big, anything is possible." - Clarice Louden-Mingo
One project she developed to ensure every student be recognized was an Invisible Child Walking Museum for school staff. During this exercise, staff walked around viewing photos posted on the walls of students and individually placed a tally by students that they knew more than just their name.
“They had to really ask themselves if these students had ever spoken to them regarding a personal issue, if they themselves had ever reached out and tried to interact outside of academics, and whether they felt the student had their trust,” said Louden-Mingo. “When you reflect on these questions trust is one word that should resonate. No relationship can be effective without trust.”
For Louden-Mingo, the recognition speaks volumes about the value of assistant principals as a supportive force for leaders within the buildings where they work.
“This award exemplifies that we are unsung heroes, but our voices are being heard. Even when we think our staff, students and communities aren’t noticing, they really are. And that speaks volumes,” she said.
"This award for me just solidifies the promise that I made to my grandparents who were unable to receive a formal education due to the color of their skin and circumstances beyond their control, that education does matter and education is the one thing that no one can ever take from you," said Assistant Principal of the Year 2021 Clarice Louden-Mingo.