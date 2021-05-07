May 12, 2021 4:30PM - 6:30PM
ANCHORAGE - The Anchorage Chamber of Commerce is hosting our first-ever Citywide Cleanup Pop-Up event with Anchorage Downtown Partnership. Our two organizations are partnering to clean the hub of Anchorage and hosting this event together at Town Square Park.
Those looking to help clean downtown can meet us to receive:
Orange bag pickup and Citywide Cleanup Swag
Free orange bag disposal provided by Northern Waste
Information on downtown summer programs from Anchorage Downtown Partnership
How to win prizes from Matson throughout May
Water provided by Salvation Army
How to dispose of sharps by Alaskan Aids Assistance Association
"We are thrilled to collaborate with the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce to support the Citywide Cleanup," Amanda Moser, Executive Director of Anchorage Downtown Partnership, Ltd stated. "Our downtown is the heart of our city and we invite the entire community to our pop-up event in Town Square Park to support a Clean, Safe, and Vital downtown Anchorage."
“Citywide Cleanup has been a long tradition for Anchorage and the Anchorage Chamber, and it is especially important this year,” tells Bruce Bustamante, President & CEO of the Anchorage Chamber. “The real driver on this, as with any strong community event, comes down to volunteerism,” he says. In years past we’ve seen corporate teams, non-profit teams, and even families. "Now is our chance to spruce up our city prior to the summer season,” Bustamante encourages.
Our well-known, bright-orange Citywide Cleanup bags can be dropped off, free of charge, at the Anchorage Regional Landfill and the Central Transfer Station located at 1111 E 56th Ave., Anchorage Monday – Friday, May 1 through May 29, 2021. Bags must be segregated from other trash and taken through the residential entrances. DO NOT LEAVE BAGS ON THE SIDE OF THE ROAD. PLEASE DISPOSE OF THEM YOURSELF.