When you think of the winter season, fishing is not usually an activity that comes to mind immediately. But while other people might enjoy the snow, or cozy up inside, there is a whole range of fishing adventures just waiting to be explored. FishingBooker, the US’s largest platform for booking fishing trips, has just released their list of 10 Best Winter Fishing Destinations in 2022, and Kenai came in first!
Why did Kenai make the list?
Nestled right at the mouth of the Kenai River, with easy access to some of the most prolific fisheries in the state (and country), Kenai’s appeal doesn’t lessen with the drop in the temperature. On the contrary! The river produces good numbers of Rainbow Trout and Dolly Varden during the winter months, and fly fishermen take every chance to hit the waters. If you prefer spending your time on ice, consider open water ice fishing on the river and the nearby lakes. Skilak Lake has solid reserves of Trout and Sockeye Salmon and makes for good fishing grounds.
The full list includes:
Kenai, AK
Morro Bay, CA
South Padre Island, TX
Lincoln City, OR
Orange Beach & Gulf Shores, AL
Bristol, TN/VA
Elephant Butte Lake, NM
Miami, FL
Presque Isle Bay, PA
Bozeman, MT