As a part of their continued efforts to support job seekers in Anchorage and throughout the Cook Inlet region, Alaska’s People will host a free virtual job fair Thursday, June 10 from 12–4pm. Recruiters from over 35 local businesses will promote seasonal and permanent employment opportunities within a variety of industries, including hospitality, retail, healthcare, construction, and social services. Featured employers include Alyeska Resort, Eddie Bauer, ASRC Construction, Alaska Native Heritage Center, and the Hotel Captain Cook.
“As we enter the summer months and employers open up for business, there is a growing need to quickly fill positions at every level,” said Alaska’s People Senior Director Nikki Graham. “Virtual job fairs are a safe and efficient way to match employers with qualified candidates. Job seekers can text and video chat directly with recruiters during the event. This has been a great system during the pandemic and also for connecting people throughout southcentral Alaska.”
Job seekers are encouraged to register in advance at citci.org/jobfair to prepare a professional profile and upload a current resume. There is no cost to attend this event.
Employers interested in participating should contact BreeAnn Davis at Alaska’s People: 907.793.3341 or alaskaspeople@citci.org.