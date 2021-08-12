Update---8/12/21---10:50 a.m.:
From the Alaska Department of Law:
August 12, 2021 (Anchorage, AK) – On August 11, 2021, an Anchorage grand jury indicted 29 year-old Christopher John Ricker for setting a fire in Eagle River that killed two people, injured two additional people, and displaced many more. He was indicted on two counts of First-Degree Murder, four counts of Second-Degree Murder, two counts of First-Degree Assault, and one count of both First-Degree Arson and First-Degree Criminal Mischief.
If convicted at trial, Mr. Ricker faces more than 99 years in prison.
Mr. Ricker is currently in custody. His bail is $500,000 cash performance, $250,000 cash corporate appearance, as well as requirements for house arrest, electronic monitoring, and a third party custodian.
These charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Update--08/01/21--3:07PM
The victims have been identified as 68-year-old Alan Borowski and 58-year-old Linda Borowski.
Next-of-kin notification procedures have been completed.
Update--07/31/21--11:06PM
Through the course of the investigation, detectives with the Homicide Unit identified a suspect.
The suspect was located and taken into custody. He was questioned by detectives and transported to jail.
The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Christopher Ricker. He faces charges of two counts of Murder 1, two counts of Murder 2, Arson I, Criminal Mischief I, and two counts of Assault I.
The victim's identity will be released pending next-of-kin procedures.
Update--07/31/21--7:32PM
This is now a homicide and arson investigation. The cause and origin remain under investigation.