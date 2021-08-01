Update--07/31/21--11:06PM
Through the course of the investigation, detectives with the Homicide Unit identified a suspect.
The suspect was located and taken into custody. He was questioned by detectives and transported to jail.
The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Christopher Ricker. He faces charges of two counts of Murder 1, two counts of Murder 2, Arson I, Criminal Mischief I, and two counts of Assault I.
The victim's identity will be released pending next-of-kin procedures.
Update--07/31/21--7:32PM
This is now a homicide and arson investigation. The cause and origin remain under investigation.
Update--07/31/21--2:38PM
The address is 16000-block of Meadow Creek, not 13000-block as previously reported.
Update--07/31/21--1:54PM
A second deceased person has been found inside the residence. The victims are one adult male and one adult female.
The identity of the deceased will be released pending next of kin procedures.
Please continue to avoid the area.
Original--07/31/21--1:37PM
On 07/31/21 at 2:11AM, Officers with the Patrol Division and firefighters with the Anchorage Fire Department responded to a residential area in the 16000-Block of Meadow Creek Drive in Eagle River in reference to reports of a structure fire.
Upon arrival, firefighters and patrol officers located a unit in an apartment complex that was on fire. Firefighters put out the fire and found a deceased person inside the residence. While the circumstances of the death are still under investigation, the death is considered suspicious in nature. APD Homicide Detectives and AFD Fire Investigators have responded to the scene to conduct a thorough investigation. There will be a large APD and AFD presence in the area for several hours.
The identity of the deceased will be released pending next of kin procedures.
If you have any information about this incident, including surveillance footage in the area from late Friday night to early Saturday morning, please call 3-1-1. If you prefer to leave an anonymous tip, you may contact Crime Stoppers online at www.AnchorageCrimeStoppers.com