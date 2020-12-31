Update---12/31/20:
Through the course of the investigation, detectives with the Homicide Unit identified a suspect. An arrest warrant was obtained and the Investigative Support Unit (ISU) was assigned to locate the suspect.
The suspect was located yesterday and taken into custody. He was questioned by detectives and transported to jail.
The suspect has been identified as Christopher Ligons (26-years-old). He faces multiple charges of Murder 1 and Murder 2.
Update on 11/5/20:
The victims have been identified as 60-year-old Marie Riley and 63-year-old George Tretikoff. Next-of-kin notification procedures have been completed.
Original on 10/31/20:
At 12:01 PM on Saturday, October 31, 2020, Anchorage Police responded to a residence on the 500-block of E 15th Avenue in reference to reports of two deceased people. Upon arrival officers located two adult victims inside.
There have been no arrests and there is no suspect information to be released at this time. The Anchorage Police Crime Scene Team will be in the area for several hours while they process the home. The cause of death will ultimately be determined by the Medical Examiner.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Anchorage Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1). The victims will be identified once next-of-kin notification procedures have been completed.