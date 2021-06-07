The public is invited to learn about permaculture techniques as volunteers help to plant a community food forest and youth help to build a connector trail at one of Anchorage’s newest parks.
“Chanshtnu” refers to the Dena’ina name for Chester Creek, a defining feature of the park's landscape. “Muldoon” honors an early homesteader in the area. This new part of the park will have nearly 200 fruit-bearing shrubs and trees as well as several perennial vegetables and herbs, a permaculture community garden that includes wheelchair accessible raised beds, a mountain-viewing platform area, and a trail to link the two parts of the park together near a new indigenous place making artistic sign.
Anchorage Parks and Recreation Superintendent Stephen Rafuse is the park planner leading the project with neighborhood volunteers Dohnn and Kristi Wood. The Woods and other community volunteers grew trees and plants in containers at home before donating them as part of their Community Challenge Grant application with the Anchorage Park Foundation.
“We know that parks and trails bring us together, and now we have a place that combines parks, trails and food,” said Kristi Wood. “Help us put the finishing touches on years of teamwork to make this food forest a reality.”
What: Volunteer Opportunities – tools and snacks provided. Bring gloves.
When: Tuesday, June 8, 6 pm to 8 pm
Thursday, June 10, 6 pm to 8 pm
Directions: Chanshtnu Muldoon Park has two entrances. To reach this newer site, take Muldoon north to E 12th Court, take a right on E. 12th and a right on Boston. Boston turns into Debarr Road again at the new park site.
Funding for the park comes from $750,000 in federal grants, $500,000 in voter-approved park bonds, nearly $30,000 from an Anchorage Park Foundation/Rasmuson Foundation Challenge Grant, $20,000 in private donations and more than $24,000 of in-kind volunteer labor to date.
Youth Employment in Parks (YEP) is a joint program of the Anchorage Park Foundation and the Municipality of Anchorage Parks and Recreation Department. Since 2007, YEP has hired more than 400 Anchorage youth to complete park improvement projects over the summer.
“Join us to meet the next generation of public land stewards as they work to resurface the social trail to connect the two sides of the park and remove invasive European Bird Cherry trees,” said Beth Nordlund, Executive Director of the Anchorage Park Foundation. “And thanks to the many donors and mentors who train the youth and make this program possible.”