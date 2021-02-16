Challenge Alaska announced that it is combining its annual gala and SnowBlast fundraisers into a weeklong event that will be safe for the community. The event will emphasize healthy outdoor activities while supporting local businesses to bolster the community as a whole. There will be a virtual auction, daily activities and a livestream awards ceremony.
The complete Challenge Alaska Spring Fling schedule is as follows:
Sunday, March 14: Virtual Auction Kickoff and Mountain Scavenger Hunt
The Spring Fling virtual auction, featuring tons of cool packages and getaways, goes live! Bid all week. Plus, the Challenge Alaska Ski School will set up a scavenger hunt around Alyeska Resort. Prizes have been generously donated by amazing sponsors.
Monday, March 15: Matching Monday
Challenge Alaska is looking for a sponsor to match donations to our Classy SnowBlast for one day! Reach out if interested.
Tuesday, March 16: Take a Break Tuesday
Get outside and get active! Post your break on Facebook or Instagram. Tag Challenge Alaska to be entered to win prizes to keep you active!
Wednesday, March 17: Ski School Stories
Have you volunteered at the Challenge Alaska ski school? Taken a lesson? Participated in any ski school programs? We want to hear about it! Post your stories, and keep an eye on our page for Ski School Stories.
Thursday, March 18: Girdwood Grub & Suds
Get out and support our awesome local eateries and watering holes. Tag Challenge Alaska while at (or picking up from) of the participating spots to gain an entry to win a gift card to each location. Each place is one entry!
Friday, March 19: Challenge Alaska Stories
Because one day of stories just isn't good enough!
Saturday, March 20: SnowBlast, Awards Ceremony, Paddle Raise Party
Raise $250 to support Challenge Alaska's Ski School to receive an Alyeska Resort lift ticket, SnowBlast T-Shirt and be entered to win a variety of incredible prizes! SnowBlast Registration: https://www.classy.org/event/snowblast-2021/e322240
About Challenge Alaska: Challenge Alaska works to improve the lives of Alaskans and visitors with disabilities, their families and the whole community through adaptive sports, therapeutic recreation, and education. Participation in Challenge Alaska's programs helps people break down the barriers that may exist for them in many aspects of life. Challenge Alaska accomplishes this by building confidence and security, creating an infrastructure for support, increasing mobility, and improving health. Challenge Alaska's mission promotes education, social development and involvement, employment, and the ultimate goal of independence. The organization is actively seeking event sponsors and prize donors who support Alaskans with disabilities.