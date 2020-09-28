Tuesday, September 29th at 4:00pm
ASO Livestream Link:
Anchorage, AK (September 28, 2020) — On Tuesday, September 29th (4:00 pm), the Anchorage Symphony will host a Celebration of Life in memory of beloved longtime Music Director Randall Craig Fleischer who unexpectedly passed away on August 19, 2020 at his home in Los Angeles at the age of 61. As gathering in person to celebrate Randy is not possible at this time, the ASO will livestream the free, public event on Zoom (livestream link provided above, and available on the ASO website: AnchorageSymphony.org) so that all who loved and respected the Maestro can attend.
The virtual event will include over two hours of tributes from Randy’s colleagues in Anchorage and throughout the world, a special compilation of favorite Randy memories and stories submitted from our community, musical performances from Pamyua, Van Cliburn International Piano Competition Gold Medalist Olga Kern, Randy’s Broadway artist colleagues, frequent ASO guest artist Nick Kendall of Time For Three, new and archive performances from your Anchorage Symphony, and much more including a Rocktopia finale Randy would love. For those who are unable to watch Tuesday’s Celebration of Life live, the event link will be available on the ASO’s website for 30 days at AnchorageSymphony.org.
Randy brought the Anchorage Symphony into the 21st century and was committed to making our art form accessible and relevant to everyone in our community. During his interviews, Randy told the ASO Board and Staff that he would push boundaries of the orchestral conventions – and he did. Anchorage Symphony concerts during Randy’s tenure featured bag pipers, Alaska Native drummers and dancers, Navajo dancers, Native American flute, ancient and contemporary Hawaiian hula dance, baroque dance, indoor fireworks, visual projections of art from the Permanent Collection at the Anchorage Museum, visual projections of NASA footage, African-American step dancing, jazz and rock influenced works, ballet, Shakespearean actors, fully-staged grand opera, silent films , feature films, multi-media, 14 large choral productions, 18 commissioned new works, and 17 world premieres.
Young People’s Concerts filled Atwood Concert Hall with thousands of fourth, fifth and sixth graders engaged, inspired and energized – leaping out of their seats to cheer on the rock star conductor and his partner and wife Heidi who co-created these programs with him. Many of these young people going on to study music and some playing in our orchestra today. Following free Neighborhood Concerts, Randy was pure joy as he sat on the edge of the stage visiting with guests of all ages. He’d answer every question and pose for every picture – especially with the young children who were so excited to meet the Maestro up close. Randy’s outreach to the young people in our community is legendary, and is now in the DNA of the Anchorage Symphony.
Randy was a visionary, a maverick, and a creative force who loved music –and loved bringing people together to perform, create, and rejoice in it.
On August 20, ASO Executive Director Sherri Burkhart Reddick shared the following when she announced Randy’s unexpected and heartbreaking passing to our community: I could fill pages about what Randy means to this organization, our community and to me personally, but for now I will say that he is one of the finest people I have ever known and one of the dearest friends I have ever had. Please know that Randy loved his position at the ASO and loved our community. As you can imagine this is a profound loss for the Anchorage Symphony, and we will be mourning and processing losing this incredible force, creative talent and amazing spirit.
The Anchorage Symphony family thanks our friends, colleagues and community for your support and comforting words regarding Randy's passing. Your tributes and outpouring of respect and appreciation for Randy have brought us solace. We so wish that we could be gathering with you all to Celebrate Randy's Life, yet we are grateful that we can be together virtually to do so. Thank you to all who join us to celebrate the life of the remarkable Randy Fleischer.
# # #
More About the Celebration of Randy’s Life:
Randall Craig Fleischer’s Obituary:
https://www.clevelandjewishnews.com/community/lifecycles/obituaries/fleischer-randall-craig/article_cd06b95a-f85b-11ea-9e3d-c7ba8d981878.html
Randall Craig Fleischer’s ASO Biography: