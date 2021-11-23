Anchorage Community Development Authority (ACDA), along with EasyPark, are encouraging residents to brighten Anchorage with holiday cheer through lights in November and December.
Anchorage residents who decorate their homes or offices with Christmas lights or decorations can take a photo and submit to EasyPark’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/EasyParkAlaska) for a chance to win coupons and gift cards, in weekly drawings, from the Dimond Center and downtown restaurants, as well as free parking from EasyPark for downtown Anchorage.
“The contest runs through New Year’s,” said Mike Robbins, ACDA’s Executive Director.
“Mayor Bronson, his staff, and our team at ACDA, want to inspire people to celebrate the holiday season with something positive with lights and decorations. That’s why we chose the name of City of a Million Lights as it brings together our City in celebration of the holidays.”
Robbins added thanks to Anchorage Downtown Partnership and Dimond Center for their support of the City of Million Lights’ program.