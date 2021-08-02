The first artistic place-making signs in Anchorage parks and trails will be celebrated at Westchester Lagoon in a ceremony featuring Dena’ina dancers and musicians. Speakers include Aaron Leggett, President and Chair of the Native Village of Eklutna, Mayor Dave Bronson, Rasmuson Foundation President Diane Kaplan, Anchorage Park Foundation Executive Director Beth Nordlund and the artist, Melissa Shaginoff.
“When I was growing up in Anchorage, people didn’t know about the Dena’ina,” said Aaron Leggett, President of the Native Village of Eklutna. “We were invisible. This is a positive step forward for telling our story.”
The theme chosen for the Indigenous Place Making project is the Firebag. In Dena’ina it means “in it are things,” representing a symbol of strength and survival for the Dena’ina people. It was an object that was very special because of the materials it was made from and who it was bestowed upon. The new plaza on the lagoon features artwork by Athabascan & Paiute artist Melissa Shaginoff. Her metal sculpture encircling the post is inspired by the dentalium bead pattern of the Firebag. Chanshtnu is the Dena’ina word for Grass Creek, now known as Chester Creek. The sign also features Dena’ina phrases – “You are walking on Dena’ina land” and “Living with the Outdoors.” Athabascan artist and linguist Joel Isaak helped shape the themes and phrases for the project.
The artists were hired by a committee assembled by Aaron Leggett and the Anchorage Park Foundation and funded through a generous gift from Rasmuson Foundation. Learn more and watch a video about the Project here. Financial support for this plaza and identical place name signage at Chanshtnu Muldoon Park were provided by Alaska Native Heritage Center, Alaska Humanities Forum, Anchorage Park Foundation, Rasmuson Foundation, the Anchorage Assembly through the federal CARES Act and National Recreation and Parks Association.
What: Indigenous Place Making Opening Ceremony
When: Tuesday, August 3, 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm
Where: Margaret Eagan Sullivan Park and Westchester Lagoon – 1824 W 15th Ave
Parking is limited. Attendees are encouraged to bike, walk or roll to this outdoor event along the Coastal and Chester Creek Trails. Limited seating will be available for Elders and people with special needs. We encourage everyone attending this outdoor event to look out for one another, especially our Elders and children and help keep them COVID safe. Masks will be available and encouraged. A video will be shared following the event for all to enjoy.