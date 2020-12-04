ANCHORAGE – The Anchorage Health Department (AHD) has reviewed the updated U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for quarantine and concurs with the CDC and the State of Alaska Department of Health and Social Services on new options to reduce the burden of quarantine for contacts of persons with COVID-19.
The new guidance provides acceptable alternatives for people who may have been exposed to COVID-19 to shorten quarantine.
- Quarantine can end after Day 10 (on Day 11) without testing as long as no COVID-19 symptoms have occurred.
- If COVID-19 testing is available, quarantine can end after Day 7 (on Day 8) with negative COVID-19 test results and no symptoms. The test specimen may be collected no earlier than Day 5. The quarantined individual must stay in quarantine until at least Day 8 or until the negative test results are received, whichever is later.
In either case, quarantined individuals are to continue to monitor for symptoms for 14 days and self-isolate and get tested if they develop symptoms.
“These research-based updates will help get Anchorage residents back to their families and jobs quicker, make adhering to quarantine requirements more attainable, and prevent further spread of COVID-19,” said AHD Director Heather Harris. “The more we know about this virus, the better we can get at beating it.”
These new acceptable alternatives have a low post-quarantine transmission risk and may help increase capacity for overall compliance, but there are a few nuances AHD would like to highlight:
- Given the small but real risk of transmission during days 8 through 14 following exposure to a confirmed COVID-19 case, individuals who have been identified as a close contact of a confirmed case should still avoid contact with vulnerable populations for the entire 14 days following their last COVID-19 exposure. This will protect against possibly infecting individuals at high risk for adverse outcomes such as hospitalization and death.
- Quarantining for the full 14-days is still recognized as the most effective way to halt disease transmission. If you have the means and resources to quarantine for a full 14-days, we recommend you do so.
For more information on COVID-19, visit muni.org/COVID-19. Find a free COVID-19 testing site at anchoragecovidtest.org.