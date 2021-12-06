Camp Fire Alaska is being recognized for the success of their Learning Pod Program that launched during the COVID-19 pandemic. This new program was created out of a dire need in the community to serve youth who were having the most difficulty with access to remote learning. Camp Fire Alaska staff teams were specially trained to work with teachers at three schools in the Anchorage area: Muldoon, Chester Valley and North Star Elementary. The students were able to attend school during the shutdown through attendance at Camp Fire. Staff assisted youth in logging on to their online classrooms and gave them the support they needed to thrive, including having access to meals and after school activities.
“Partnering with the Anchorage School District to launch the Learning Pod Program filled such a vital need in our community,” said Camp Fire Alaska CEO, Barbara Dubovich. “This effort helped youth gain access to their education and the families found support so they could work and their children could learn. With the support of United Way and other donors, we are very pleased to have the partnership continue on even today.”
WHAT: Legislative Citation by Representative Dave Nelson presented to Camp Fire Alaska
WHEN: Tuesday, December 7th at 8:15am
WHERE: Muldoon Elementary School, 525 Cherry Street