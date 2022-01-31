Preservation Alaska (Alaska Association for Historic Preservation) announces the call for nominations to its annual Ten Most Endangered Historic Properties list for 2022. The program celebrated 30 years during 2021.
The program calls attention to threatened properties that define our great state, the people that live here and the identity that we share. Nominations may call attention to buildings, sites, ships, boats, cemeteries, as well as totem poles. If the property is endangered and of historic importance, it is eligible to be nominated to the program.
The nominations for this program may be submitted by individuals, agencies, or organizations from throughout Alaska. There is no limit to the number of years that a property may be listed on the annual list. If the property has been listed previously and is still considered endangered, Preservation Alaska encourages an updated application be submitted.
Heightened awareness often leads to increased support for the conservation of endangered historic properties, which are assets important to tourism, economic development, and the cultural heritage of Alaska. Preservation Alaska has been identifying the Most Endangered Historic Properties since 1991.
The deadline for nominations to Alaska's Ten Most Endangered Historic Properties for 2022 is March 31, 2022. Applications can be downloaded from https://alaskapreservation.orgin PDF and Word formats or request the form by email at AKPreservation@gmail.com The list is announced each year the first weekend of May as part of Historic Preservation Month
The Ten Most Endangered Grant Program funds hands-on preservation work on endangered properties and serves as seed money to leverage funding from other sources. Those properties listed on the 2022 list will be eligible to apply for a grant to assist with their project. Announcements of the grant winner is done during the organization’s annual meeting in November.
To make a tax-deductible donation to this Grant Program or learn more about Preservation Alaska, please contact Trish Neal at 907-929-9870 or AKPreservation@gmail.com or visit their website www.AlaskaPreservation.org.
Founded in 1981 as a private, nonprofit corporation, dedicated to the preservation of Alaska's prehistoric and historic heritage as manifested in its built environment. Preservation Alaska aids in historic preservation projects across Alaska and monitors and supports legislation to promote historic preservation.