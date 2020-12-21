To remind Anchorage residents that downtown is still vibrant, fun, and innovative, several downtown business owners dressed up in beachwear and did a photoshoot outdoors, holding signs such as "Let us be your personal shopper", "Slide into our DM's", "FaceTime us", and "Set up a 1-on-1 appointment". Most downtown businesses have ramped up our online presence and social media profiles, as well as offer private 1-on-1 appointments to assist those shoppers that are more hesitant to drop into a shop with other patrons present. Given that we have not had the usual traffic from business travelers and conventions, we have an unusual abundance of wonderful artwork and gifts for locals to choose from.
— Becky Stephan, Stephan Fine Arts