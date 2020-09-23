An adult male brown bear has been killed by wildlife officials after making nocturnal visits to the area. The bear had been flipping dumpsters in order to break bear-resistant mechanisms and access trash, and on Saturday night it broke through a section of the zoo’s perimeter fence and entered the zoo grounds, resulting in the death of beloved 16-year-old alpaca “Caesar”. Zoo staff members, volunteers and many who loved Caesar are deeply saddened by this turn of events as well as saddened at the loss of a wild bear. Prior to the break in at the zoo, wildlife officials with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game had already determined that the bear posed a significant risk to public safety and were attempting to find the bear to remove it.
The bear's entry point was discovered and has been reinforced. The bear was known to biologists for other activity in the surrounding neighborhoods. The zoo will continue to monitor perimeter fences, a long-standing policy for zoo safety. While Caesar did unfortunately pass away during this incident, his companion alpaca/llama Fuzzy Charlie Kozak appears to be in good condition and was able to escape the attack, later found by staff within the zoo’s grounds and secured.
“We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss of both a wild bear and Caesar the alpaca. We care deeply about all animals and feel saddened by the deaths on both sides of the situation. We take this as a reminder that our city of Anchorage is indeed bear country. Wild bears are still active, gathering food and resources before their winter’s sleep. We ask the public to stay vigilant with bear safety protocols in neighborhoods by securing trash and other attractants.” stated Patrick Lampi Director the Alaska Zoo.