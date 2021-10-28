Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson today released the following statement upon accepting the resignation of Dr. John Morris, the mayor's Housing and Homeless Services Coordinator.
“I want to thank Dr. John Morris for his service and commitment to the Municipality of Anchorage. The focus and mission remains the same in helping our city’s most vulnerable get the compassionate care and resources they need. That includes working with the Anchorage Assembly with the strategy that involves housing, transitional housing, supportive housing, treatment, and navigation centers," Bronson said.