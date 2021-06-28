Today, Anchorage Mayor-elect Dave Bronson announced a slate of key officials to serve within his administration, including members of his senior executive leadership team and division directors. Notably, Mayor-elect Bronson has selected former Lt. Governor and two times Chair of the Anchorage Assembly Craig Campbell to serve as his Chief of Staff and former Anchorage Assemblymember Amy Demboski to serve as Municipal Manager.
“From the beginning, our team has been determined to put together a team focused on making Anchorage a better, brighter and more resilient community,” said Mayor-elect Bronson. “Throughout this process, we’ve worked to assemble the best and brightest individuals to serve the residents of Anchorage with integrity, a vision towards the future, and a sincere motivation for the community we all love. We have solicited and reviewed hundreds of applicants with the primary focus of finding those with the experience, hard charging work ethic and innovative spirit to support the mission of moving Anchorage towards a strong recovery in the face of unprecedented challenges. We represent a new direction for the Municipality of Anchorage, but also an emphasis on continuity of services and finding government efficiencies through direct knowledge and decades of frontline experience.”
“My message to each and every member of our team: We’re here to support and serve the people of Anchorage: to listen and learn; to never take our role as public servants for grants; to bring new ideas and new solutions to the table; to encourage growth and economic opportunity; to provide for the level of services we all should expect; and to look for ways to get the job done in a more efficient and cost-effective manner,” Bronson said. “In the coming days, this administration will take office with a commitment to all of you – to strive each and every day to live up to the responsibilities the residents of Anchorage have entrusted to all of us.”
New Appointments:
- Municipal Manager: Amy Demboski
- Chief of Staff to the Mayor: Craig Campbell
- Director of Community Engagement: Portia Noble
- Director of Legislative Affairs: Terrence Shanigan
- Director of Boards and Commissions: Stephanie Williams
- Chief Fiscal Officer: Travis Frisk
- Director of Enterprise Services: Kolby Hickel
- Director of Office of Management and Budget: Karl Raszkiewicz
- Director of Human Resources: Niki Tshibaka
- Director of Department of Health and Human Services: David Morgan
- Executive Director of Community Development: Adam Trombley
- Director of Public Works: Lance Wilber
- Director of Building Services: Ronald Thompson
- Director of Maintenance and Operations: Saxton Shearer
- Director of Real Estate Services: Christina Cope Hendrickson
- Purchasing Director: Rachelle Alger
- Librarian: Sami Graham
- Director of Information Technology: Marcus Dahl
- Homeless Coordinator: Dr. John Morris
- Executive Director of Anchorage Community Development Authority: Mike Robbins
Retained Directors:
- Director Port of Alaska: Steve Ribuffo
- General Manager of AWWU: Mark Corsentino
- Director of Solid Waste Service: Mark Spafford
- Director of Parks and Recreation: Josh Durand
- Director of Project Management and Engineering: Kent Kohlhase
- Director of Development Services: Bob Doehl
- Director of Planning: Michelle McNulty
- Municipal Treasurer: Dan Moore
- Director of Transportation: Jamie Acton
- Municipal Projects Director: Alden Thern
- Municipal Controller: Molly Morrison
- Transportation Inspector: Carrie Belden
- Director Merrill Field: Ralph Gibbs
Previously Announced Appointments:
- Anchorage Police Department Chief: Ken McCoy
- Anchorage Fire Department Chief: Doug Schrage
- Municipal Attorney: Patrick Bergt