Bristol Bay Native Corporation (BBNC) is proud to announce its partnership with the National Hockey League’s newest franchise, the Seattle Kraken. The partnership will provide unique opportunities for BBNC and its shareholders and descendants, its companies, and partners, as well as hockey enthusiasts around the region and throughout Alaska.
“The Seattle Kraken’s key values of community, sustainability and inclusion align nicely with BBNC’s corporate values, and this partnership will provide opportunities to connect Bristol Bay and Alaska youth to positive role models,” said Jason Metrokin, Bristol Bay Native Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer. “This partnership will also allow us to share and promote all the great things about Bristol Bay to NHL fans, concert goers and more in the Pacific Northwest.”
As part of the relationship, BBNC will anchor one of only 13 of the prime marketplace locations within Climate Pledge Arena. More information about the marketplace and its partners will be released this fall.
Alaska’s Bristol Bay will be prominently represented throughout Climate Pledge Arena on hundreds of TV screens and the arena’s LED rings for arena visitors, on the main scoreboards during televised games and at the state-of-the-art Kraken training center.
BBNC’s new partnership with the Seattle Kraken will also bring exciting opportunities for youth hockey players in Alaska. Members of the Kraken team and coaching staff will hold annual camps in Alaska for kids with a focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion, providing access to young people who wouldn’t normally have the opportunity or exposure to the game.
“We are so fortunate that the great state of Alaska is part of our territory,” said Tod Leiweke, CEO of the Seattle Kraken. “Having spent time in Alaska the passion for hockey is clear. The Kraken are fortunate to welcome BBNC to our family as we will together grow the game, impact community while also introducing this wonderful company and region to the Pacific Northwest and our unique world.”
This partnership is a continuation of the strong connection between Alaska and Washington. Alaska-related business is responsible for more than 100,000 jobs in the Puget Sound region. Both regions are also intrinsically tied in a commitment to environmental responsibility and preserving natural resources.
Located in Seattle Center, the Kraken’s new home, Climate Pledge Arena, with its commitment to become the first zero carbon arena in the world, reflects the sustainability values of BBNC. Climate Pledge Arena is also one of the most advanced and well-built arenas in the world. It’s already attracting top name talent that will be among the 70 to 80 concerts it hosts every year.
The Seattle Kraken's July 21 Expansion Draft is in 36 days, followed by the NHL Draft on July 23-24. The puck will drop for the team's inaugural season at Climate Pledge Arena, which opens in October.