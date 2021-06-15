The Anchorage Police Department (APD) would like to share an update about the community-wide listening session. It’s scheduled for Wednesday, June 16th in the auditorium of the Bettye Davis East High School from 6pm – 8pm.
A draft policy has been posted on our new website (www.anchoragepolice.com) for the public to review. It is in our policies and procedures manual and titled 3.10.110 Body-Worn Cameras. The information is general and gathered from multiple sources. It was drafted only as a reference for the public to use when developing their input on the official APD policy.
If you are interested in speaking, you can sign-up at the entrance of the auditorium when you arrive. There will be a table and a member of APD to assist. You will have 2 minutes to give your recommendations to our panel. This is not a town hall meeting style event. This is a listening session for APD to hear from you. Questions are welcome. However, we ask that you please remember the intent of the event and honor it when asking your question. If you aren’t interested in speaking, you won’t need to sign-in.
This will be an in-person participation event. Virtual participation will not be available. The event will be live streamed on APD’s Facebook page.
All attendees will use the main entrance of the school. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Please remember to follow CDC guidance on COVID-19 precautions, including masking and physical distancing recommended for unvaccinated individuals when indoors with people who are not in their household.