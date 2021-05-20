The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is accepting applications through June 4 for an Artist-in-Residence who will spend one week this summer on public lands along the Dalton Highway.
“The unique and creative ways our previous artists have portrayed public lands have benefited both the public and our staff. We are excited to offer this opportunity,” said Fairbanks District Manager Geoff Beyersdorf. “This will be the third time we’ve hosted an Artist-in-Residence on the Dalton Highway.”
The BLM manages 244 miles along the Dalton Highway from the Yukon River to the northern foothills of the Brooks Range. The highway, which provides Alaska’s only road connection between the Interior and the North Slope, passes through some of the country’s most remote and scenic landscapes.
The Artist-in-Residence Program is committed to supporting artistic efforts from all mediums that promote increased recreation access to public lands. Previous BLM Artist-in-Residence have included several painters, a photographer, a poet, and a mixed-medium artist who makes boxes and books. Following their residencies, artists gave public presentations about their experiences and art.
Artists may be hosted at a nearby BLM cabin or campground, or at a remote, backcountry location, depending on the interests and outdoor experience of the selected artist. The BLM will provide transportation between Fairbanks and the residency site. Artists are responsible for transportation to Fairbanks.
Additional information about the program and application process is available from John Rapphahn at (907) 474-2237, or from the BLM website at www.blm.gov/get-involved/artist-in-residence/air-sites.