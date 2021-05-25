Lots to find at the Bird Creek Craft Fair. Metal garden and yard art. Fused glass window and wall hangings, vases, nightlights, plant stakes and more. Pottery mugs and bowls. Forged hooks, handles, racks, hatchets and Damascus knives. Handmade soaps. Wooden bowls. Paintings, prints and cards. Painted rocks. Homemade cookies. Something for everyone. Take a drive down beautiful Turnagain Arm and stop by Whispering Bird Studio at 158 Whispering Bird Lane in Bird Creek. Enjoy a cookie while visiting with the artists. See you there! Saturday May 29 through Monday May 31. 10am - 6pm all 3 days. For more information call Laura @ 907-653-1926.
We have lifted the paywall on this story. To support essential reporting, please consider becoming a subscriber.