William “Bill” D. Falsey today filed to run for mayor of Anchorage in the April 2021 election. Falsey, who currently serves as the Municipal Manager for the Municipality of Anchorage (MOA), has worked in city government in a leadership role for five years. He joined the executive staff in 2015 as Municipal Attorney and served in that position for two years. In 2017, Bill was promoted to Municipal Manager. He oversees more than a dozen departments and enterprises, including the Anchorage Fire Department, Municipal Light and Power, the Port of Alaska, among others.
“Anchorage is facing unprecedented challenges that will be with us for some time—but with committed leadership, we can emerge from this stronger than we began,” said Bill. “It’s been the honor of a lifetime to help my hometown through crises ranging from earthquakes to pandemics, and to deliver real public-safety, economic-development and quality-of-life improvements for the community. I’m grateful for the support of neighbors, friends, and family who have appreciated my service and encouraged me to take this next step.”
While working for the MOA, Bill played a pivotal leadership role in facilitating the sale of Municipal Light & Power to Chugach Electric; establishing a first-of-its-kind-in-Alaska healthcare transparency law; breaking ground on new facilities at the Port of Alaska; cleaning up the old Northern Lights Inn and other junk properties; and restoring law enforcement on the Seward Highway after the Alaska State Troopers abandoned the Girdwood post. In addition, Bill helped lead the MOA’s emergency response to the 2018 earthquake, the 2019 MLK wildfire, and the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Bill is a graduate of Dimond High School in Anchorage. He earned a B.S. in physics from Stanford University and a law degree from Yale University. He clerked for the Alaska Supreme Court directly after law school before going into private practice in Anchorage. Bill spent several years working for the Department of the Interior in Washington, D.C., before returning to Alaska in 2013.
In addition to his professional accomplishments, Bill is the proud father of two young children. He and his wife, Jeannette Lee, are honored to raise their family in the city they both love.
“I’m excited to continue to work for the residents in my hometown,” said Bill. “I want everyone to experience what I did growing up here: a welcoming community where opportunity is unbounded.”