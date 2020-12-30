Update on 12/30/20 at 8:15 AM:
At 3:23 PM on December 29, 2020, Anchorage Police responded to an apartment complex on the 1400-block of W 27th Avenue in reference to a male resident who had broken out windows and was waving a machete in the air. Upon arrival officers saw at least two broken apartment windows and damage to a fire alarm pull station. Officers knocked on the door of the apartment where the suspect, 41-year-old Benjamin F. Morris, resided. Morris refused to open the door or verbally engage. While the officer was attempting dialogue, more units responded to the scene and formed a perimeter.
Several minutes later Morris stepped out of his apartment, while holding a machete, which he refused to drop when told to do so by the officers. Morris turned toward the officers with weapon in hand at which time a patrol officer deployed a single less-lethal 40mm impact munition; the round struck Morris in the hand which caused him to drop the machete. Morris re-entered his apartment and shut the door. SWAT was called to scene at that time. Warrants were also secured for both Morris’ arrest and for a search of his apartment.
During negotiations with SWAT, Morris threw more than one knife out of his apartment. Eventually Morris emerged from inside his home, was semi-compliant, and subsequently taken into custody by SWAT just before 6PM.
Initial indications are that after Morris had broken out a stairwell window, and pulled the fire alarm more than once, the apartment manager knocked on Morris’ apartment door to speak with Morris about his behavior. Morris opened the door while holding a machete. Morris refused to put the weapon down and became verbally abusive towards the manager which put the manager in fear for his safety. The manager retreated and called police.
After being medically cleared, Benjamin Morris was jailed on the charges of Assault III, Criminal Mischief III, Resisting, Disorderly Conduct, and Reckless Endangerment.
Update on 12/29/20 at 6:05 PM:
The suspect has been taken into custody without incident and police are now breaking down the perimeter.